Teen charged with homicide following deadly Franklin shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the McKay’s Mill area of Franklin Saturday night.

The Franklin Police Department said one person was killed in the shooting on Saturday, May 25.

According to officials, 18-year-old Matthew Roufail has been arrested and charged with first-degree criminal homicide. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Authorities said they believe this was an isolated incident, but they did not share any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

