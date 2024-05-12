Teen charged in connection to robbery, brandishing at Dulles Town Center

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a teen has been charged in connection to a reported robbery at the Dulles Town Center Mall Saturday afternoon.

On May 11, at about 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Foot Locker store at the Dulles Town Center Mall after the suspect tried to steal stuff.

LCSO determined that the suspect left the store with stolen items and took out a Glock replica BB gun twice on an employee who was trying to stop him outside the store.

The suspect left the BB gun and the stolen items at the location before leaving and was found around 5:13 p.m. near a car dealership on Russell Branch Parkway.

The injured employee was treated by first responders.

He was charged with Petit Larceny, Brandishing a Firearm and Unlawful Wounding.

He was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Leesburg.

