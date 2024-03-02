Teen charged in connection to Nov. 20 fatal crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it arrested a teenage boy in connection to a fatal crash that happened on Nov. 20 in Idylwood.

Police said the teenager, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, was driving under the influence when the car crashed.

The driver was speeding when it approached the top of a hill, he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The car then started spinning and five teens were ejected from it. The teens were not wearing seatbelts.

One of the teens died. The four other teens were seriously injured but since have been released from the hospital.

On February 29, police arrested the driver and charged him with DUI-Related Manslaughter, four counts of DUI Maiming, and Refusal of a Breath Test.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at 703-280-0543.

