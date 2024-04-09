Teen charged as adult in downtown shooting that injured 7 kids

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest in the shooting that injured seven minors downtown near the intersection Maryland and Illinois streets.

On Tuesday, the city’s police department announced detectives have arrested King Dennis, 17, who is facing charges in adult court of misdemeanor dangerous possession of a firearm and two felony counts of criminal recklessness in the March 30 shooting.

Police said investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and talk to witnesses to identify other suspects involved.

Patrolling officers were first alerted to the shooting after hearing gunshots about 11:30 p.m. and found the injured kids, whose ages ranged from 12 to 16 years old. Six of the people were taken to hospitals and a seventh person was admitted to Community Hospital South.

All of the injured, which included two 16-year-old boys, one 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls and one 12-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other minors not directly involved in the shooting were arrested on resisting charges.

The shooting drew national attention to the city and its struggle against rising youth violence. The violence also prompted police to enforce the state's curfew law.

Anyone with information about the case can reach detective Michal Dinnsen at 317-327-3475 or by email at michal.dinnsen@indy.gov.

Youth violence: 'Beef' ends with downtown shooting of 7 Indianapolis kids, draws national headlines

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Teen charged as adult in shooting that hurt 7 kids