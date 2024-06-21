Teen charged in 7-year-old’s shooting death on Near West Side: ‘Jai’Mani’s life was taken from him’

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera, Chicago police announced Friday.

The teen was charged with two separate counts of first-degree murder and two warrant violations, Superintendent Larry Snelling said during an evening news conference at police headquarters.

“For the past three days, the Area 3 detectives homicide team working this case has been fully focused on bringing justice to Jai’Mani and his family,” Snelling said.

“Jai’Mani’s life was taken from him,” Snelling added. “For what? There’s no excuse for this violence.”

The teen was taken into custody Thursday at his home in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street by CPD officers and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is expected to make his first court appearance Saturday, according to police.

Antoinette Ursitti, CPD’s chief of detectives, said a gun was recovered during the arrest, but it was not the one used to kill Jai’Mani. Ursitti confirmed that the boy was shot with a rifle round, about a dozen of which were recovered at the crime scene Tuesday.

Jai’Mani was shot around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard as he walked out of his family’s apartment to visit a next-door neighbor, officials previously said.

Responding CPD officers applied pressure to the boy’s chest and took him in a police vehicle to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, officials said. An autopsy found Jai’Mani was shot in the torso, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the boy’s death a homicide.

Dozens of family members and community organizers joined in a peace march in the United Center neighborhood Friday afternoon, carrying signs that read “Please save the kids” while chanting “Jai’Mani we love you.” Jai’Mani’s mother stood at the front, surrounded by photos of her son.

Joel Rivera, 10, described his cousin Jai’Mani as nice, caring, very funny and as always having a smile on his face. He said he’s sad that he’ll never get to see him grow up and play football. As Joel held up a picture of his cousin with angel wings, he said he wants people to “drop the guns.”

“I’m not feeling really well. It was a really shocking experience,” Joel said. “I’m very hurt and it’s hard to sleep at night.”

Ald. Walter Burnett, 27th, also joined in the walk, saying his heart goes out to Jai’Mani’s family. He said the community is “full of love,” and that “love is gonna outpower hate.” He also commended police for apprehending a suspect in the shooting.

“We need to continue to try to get the guns out of the kids’ hands, and put something else in their hands — something positive and something constructive from the community,” he said. “We consistently need more help from people in society to help contribute to programs that’s going on in these communities.”