‘Late for work:’ Teen caught going 87 MPH in a 45 MPH zone in Duluth

A Gwinnett County teenager got three tickets after being caught going nearly twice the speed limit on Saturday.

Police say an 18-year-old “decided to turn Pleasant Hill Road into a raceway.”

They said the teen was clocked going 87 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

The driver told police that he or she was late for work.

“But now they’re even later, with three tickets as a reminder,” Duluth police said.

