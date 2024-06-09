Car theft suspect fleeing NYPD falls to death from parkway onto George Washington Bridge

A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a car fell to his death from an elevated parkway leading onto the George Washington Bridge while fleeing NYPD cops early Sunday, officials said.

Officers from the Bronx’s 52nd Precinct assigned to a public safety team tried to pull the man over for driving in a stolen car at about 1:30 a.m., cops said. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide the location of the traffic stop.

The suspect sped off, making it to Broadway and W. 207th St. in Inwood, where the car broke down, cops said. He abandoned the vehicle and sprinted along the Henry Hudson Parkway toward the city-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge, cops said.

The man apparently misjudged a gap as he fled and plunged onto Riverside Drive below, cops said.

Medics took the man to Harlem Hospital, where he died of his injuries, cops said. His name was not immediately released.