Teen and Boyfriend Accused of Killing Her Grandparents Had Friends Over As Bodies Decomposed: Cops

A teenage Georgia couple, who cops say barricaded themselves in an apartment complex where cops found the bodies of the girl's slain grandparents, have both been charged with two counts of murder.

Police in Gwinnett County have also released the mugshots of Cassandra Bjorge, and her boyfriend, Johnny Hiro Rider, who are each charged with the murders of Wendy and Randall Bjorge, both 63.

Read: Grandmother Pleads Guilty to Murder in Gruesome Death of Her Own 2-Year-Old Grandson

Mr. and Mrs. Bjorge were found dead in their home Saturday after out-of-state family members called police, requesting a welfare check.

The medical examiner also believes the couple had been dead for about a week when officers found their bodies, which showed signs of blunt force injuries and fatal puncture wounds to their necks.

Authorities believe Cassandra Bjorge and Rider brought friends into the Bjorge’s home while the bodies were decomposing inside.

“These teens were unrelated to the actual homicides but they may have information that proves to be critical for the homicide investigation,” reads a statement from the Gwinnett County PD.

According to an arrest warrant, both Bjorge and Rider also used a baseball bat to injure Rider’s sister and his sister’s boyfriend.

Investigators said the assault initiated the search for the teens because a vehicle belonging to the Bjorges was found at Rider's mother's home, according to reports.

Evidence at the scene led police to believe the pair also killed Bjorge’s grandparents, WGCL reports.

A SWAT team was called in and the teens were apprehended after barricading themselves in the complex, cops said. They were taken to a local hospital for self-inflicted wounds, according to reports.

Officers reportedly attempted to contact the Bjorges at least twice during the week but were unsuccessful. After entering the home Saturday, they found the bodies of the couple.

One was found in an upstairs bedroom while the other was found in a hallway.

Read: Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Her 8-Year-Old Son and Injures 4 Others: Cop

"The family members hadn't heard from them in about a week, so they've been calling," Gwinnett County Officer David Smith said. "We've been out to the location before to make contact. This time, we actually entered the home."

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Both Rider and Bjorge have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

They both made their first appearances in court Thursday, where they were granted no bond.

Watch: Cops Search Property Where Bodies of Teen Indiana Hikers Were Found

Related Articles: