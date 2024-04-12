Teen boy shot in the back in Miami Gardens, reports say. Cops looking for four suspects

A teenage boy was shot in the back multiple times Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens, according to reports. Police are now trying to track down four suspects.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking with a group of four men when someone shot him in the 3800 block of Northwest 164th Avenue, Local 10 News reported.

The teen, who was not identified, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

CBS News Miami spoke with a neighbor who called 911. She said the teen was scared.

“He was just frantic,” the neighbor told CBS. “He needed someone to help him so I just went out. I just couldn’t stand there.”

This is a developing story.