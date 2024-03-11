Teen boy fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Sunday night after a teen boy was fatally shot on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the 15-year-old boy, who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, was found inside a residence in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, in East Garfield Park, just after 6 p.m.

Authorities say the teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the incident has been classified as a death investigation.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or provided details on what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.