Teen boy dies two weeks after hit-and-run collision in Glendale

A 13-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run collision left him in critical condition almost two weeks ago, Glendale police said on Wednesday.

A statement from police said they confirmed the boy succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The teen boy was leading a group of other juveniles on bicycles northbound through the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues at around 7:30 p.m. on April 11 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed westbound, according to a Glendale police spokesperson.

The vehicle fled the scene, which led to a police search until the driver surrendered to police on April 13. Joshua Holbert, 27, turned himself in and admitted to driving the vehicle in the crash and leaving the scene, police said.

Police said Holbert hit the boy as he biked across the crosswalk from south to north. A bystander got out of their vehicle and administered CPR while Holbert kept driving, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 13-year-old dies two weeks after hit-and-run collision in Glendale