Teen boy dies in Mercer County crash on Sunday

A teenage boy died in a crash in Mercer County on Sunday.

According to the Mercer County Coroner’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township Sunday just before 8 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was apparently speeding when the vehicle veered into the opposing lane before swerving back and losing control. The vehicle then went off the roadway and into a cluster of trees.

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene. His death was ruled an accident as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

