Teen boy dies at juvenile care facility in Willmar, Minnesota

Jun. 17—WILLMAR

— A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead Monday at a facility of the Prairie Lakes Youth Programs.

According to a news release issued Monday, June 17 by Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, staff at the facility, law enforcement and emergency medical services provided an initial medical response to the report of an unresponsive client, but it was determined the 13-year-old male was deceased.

Police and CentraCare EMS were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. Monday to a juvenile care facility in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast. Chief Felt did not identify the facility by name, but Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, a provider of residential treatment and care of children, is located in that block.

Felt said in the release that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation into the death because it occurred in a state-licensed facility. Felt said at this time there is no indication of any trauma or violent death.

Willmar police were assisted by Willmar Fire and First Responders, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.