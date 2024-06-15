Teen’s body recovered after she fell into Kaweah River two days ago, Tulare deputies say

The body of a Tulare teen who had been missing since Wednesday after falling into a river has been recovered.

The body was recovered at 2 p.m. Friday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identity of the teen was not immeidately confirmed by the coroner, but she has been identified by media reports as 17-year-old Bree Scott, a recent Tulare Western High School grad who was going to go to Cal State Fullerton to become a teacher.

She fell into the Kaweah River and her body was found about 1 1/2 miles from the area where she first went into the water, deputies said.

Recent drowning incidents in Fresno area

The recovery of the teen’s body came just days after a 16-year-old Orosi High School junior drowned at Shaver Lake in eastern Fresno County.

Alejandro Araujo’s body was pulled from the lake in the Sierra Nevada on June 9. He had been with a group of people on a pontoon boat when he jumped into the water while wearing a life vest, Fresno County deputies said. Investigators later determined he had placed the vest around his neck but never clipped the belt around his waist, the sheriff’s office said. The vest came off and he disappeared under the water.

On June 7 west of Fresno, 23-year-old Jose Jairo Romero of Mendota drowned at Skaggs Bridge Park near Kerman. Friends pulled the man to the shore and began CPR until first responders arrived. The friends told deputies that he did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket.