Teen’s body found under bridge after a late-night walk with neighbor, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found in a ditch under a bridge after her parents reported her missing, Texas police said.

San Antonio police said she had gone on a walk with her neighbor the night of March 12, according to KSAT. The neighbor returned a few hours later without her, police told the outlet.

Police found the girl’s phone and jacket before locating her naked body, KSAT reported.

The teen’s body showed signs of trauma when they found her in a drainage ditch under a bridge, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The neighbor she was with was detained, KTSA reported. However, police are searching for another person of interest, according to a Facebook post.

Police classified the case as murder, but the investigation is ongoing.

