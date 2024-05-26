Teen attacked by bear near Arizona-New Mexico border

ARIZONA (KRQE) — A teenager is recovering after a bear broke into his family’s cabin. Arizona Game and Fish officials said he was attacked by a black bear near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Officials say the attack happened in Alpine, Arizona, just west of Reserve and the Gila National Forest. They said the bear entered a family’s cabin through an open door and swiped at the 15-year-old from behind.

The bear left the cabin but returned a second time when it swiped again at the victim’s arm. Game and Fish employees shot and killed the bear after it was found some time later. The teenager was treated at a nearby hospital.

The Arizona Game and Fish Dept. has advice on what to do to stay safe in the wilderness. Click here to see their release.

