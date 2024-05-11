Teen Arrested After Tipping Over Porta-Potty While Woman and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Were Inside: Police

Aiden Studer, 18, allegedly pushed the mother and daughter inside the portable toilet after getting into an argument with the mother, according to police

An 18-year-old teen allegedly tipped over a portable toilet while a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter were inside on Wednesday, May 8, in Manchester, N.H., police said.



Aiden Studer pushed the porta-potty in Derryfield Park after getting into an argument with the mother, the Manchester Police Department said in a press release. He was subsequently arrested and faces charges of criminal restraint, criminal mischief and simple assault on a police officer.

After the argument, the mother went inside the portable toilet to assist her daughter. Then, Studer allegedly pushed it over from behind while they were still inside, witnesses told investigators, police said.

The port-a-potty then landed on its door and trapped the mother and daughter. The two remained uninjured but were covered in bodily fluids and feces.

The two were rescued by the Derryfield Park bystanders who overturned the port-a-potty. Once authorities arrived on the scene, Studer allegedly threw something at a reporting officer.

Manchester Police report that Studer did not know the mother and daughter.

Manchester Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.



