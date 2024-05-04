Teen arrested as suspect in double murder of older Yuma-area residents

A 19-year-old was apprehended Friday as a suspect in the murder of an older Yuma-area couple.

Yuma-area resident Romeo Jay Arellano was charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of Manuel Marquez, 82, and Patricia Marquez, 79, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday night, deputies dispatched for a burglary and missing persons case discovered the bodies of the victims at their residence, located near U.S. Route 95 and West County 11 1/2 Street.

"The reporting party went to check on the elderly couple that resided at the residence and contacted law enforcement after noticing the residence had been possibly burglarized," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death was not disclosed by the Sheriff's Office. The relationship between the victims, or whether they knew Arellano, was not disclosed either. A Sheriff's Office spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Criminal investigators identified Arellano as a suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Arellano was taken into custody on Friday during the serving of a search warrant at a home on the same street as where the victims resided and were found dead, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

As of Saturday morning, he was being held at the Yuma County Detention Center, according to jail records.

"This case remains under investigation at this time," read a Saturday morning statement by the Sheriff's Office.

Court records show Arellano was convicted last year of two felonies: unlawful use of transportation and unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen arrested as suspect in murder of older Yuma-area couple