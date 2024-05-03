Teen arrested, staffers treated at hospital after medical incident at Northern California school

A small high school in Northern California canceled classes Friday after four staff members and a student contracted an unidentified illness, police said.

A school resource officer was called to Salisbury High School, located in Red Bluff, for a report of an intoxicated 16-year-old girl, police said. The campus falls under the Red Bluff Joint Union High School District as a continuation school.

As the investigation progressed, four staff members felt ill and were taken to a hospital. The girl was also taken to the hospital, police said.

Red Bluff Joint Union High School Superintendent Todd Brose told the Red Bluff Daily News that there was no evidence of fentanyl intoxication.

Each staff member has since been released from the hospital, and school officials canceled school for the day in part due to the lack of staff, Brose said.

The girl, who was released from the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and violating probation, police said.

Salisbury High School will reopen on Monday.