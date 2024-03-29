Teen arrested in shooting death of Columbia pizza delivery man

A third teenager was arrested this week in the 2023 shooting death of a Columbia pizza delivery driver.

De’marcus Xavier-Ray Boyd, 19, has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a stolen pistol and attempted armed robbery, the Columbia Police Department announced Thursday.

Police previously arrested Trevor Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old male relative in the killing of Christopher Shirah, 48, at the Tamarind Apartments off Stoneridge Drive on Nov. 29, 2023.

Police say the teens considered to rob Shirah when he made a Pizza Hut delivery, after they had made a delivery order for a vacant home. Shirah was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris and the 17-year-old were both arrested Jan. 20 and charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, The State previously reported.

Boyd remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday morning.