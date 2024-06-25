Teen arrested in slaying of 14-year-old CMS student

Police arrested a teenager for the shooting death of a 14-year-old found in the woods, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated.

The police department said Monday officers arrested and charged the 15-year-old suspect with murder nearly two weeks ago.

This is the second teen charged in the crime.

The suspects allegedly killed 14-year-old Jonathan Miller last month, police say.

The body of the Julius Chambers High School student was found behind homes along Ann Elizabeth Drive in northeast Charlotte.