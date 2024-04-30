Teen arrested for second time this month for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle

In Peoria, a 15-year-old was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. Peoria police arrested the male suspect for alleged burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and possession of stolen property, as well.

Officers noticed a vehicle in the 1900 block of North Peoria that was driving recklessly at 12:53 a.m. on April 27. The driver fled after stopping in the 2200 block of North Maryland.

The Peoria Police Department said in a news release that the driver was caught "after a brief foot chase."

According to the release, "The vehicle was reported as stolen."

Officers found stolen property from a vehicle burglary while searching the suspect. The teen had also been arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle on April 23.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

