Teen arrested in Fresno Co. mutilated man homicide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen has been arrested after deputies found a man dead and mutilated inside a vehicle in Fresno County in January, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say they responded to check on a car parked in the middle of an orchard located near Belmont and Washoe Avenues, just west of Mendota on Jan. 17. Inside the vehicle they found a deceased man whose body had been dismembered.

The man was later identified by deputies as 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez of Mendota.

During the investigation, detectives say they identified a primary suspect for this incident. They learned the actual homicide took place on Jan. 6. At the time, the suspect was 17 years old. He turned 18 in February.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who is also currently on probation for assaulting his mother. He and the victim were acquaintances.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested and has been booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus on suspicion of homicide. His name will not be released due to him currently being in the juvenile court system.

Although an arrest has been made, deputies encourage anyone who might have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221.

