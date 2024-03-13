Teen arrested for fatally shooting 17-year-old boy in Bronx clash involving girlfriend

Police have arrested the teen they say fatally shot a 17-year-old boy during a Bronx clash his grandmother believes was sparked by a fight between his girlfriend and another girl.

Tyrell Williams, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged in the Thursday death of Laquai “Quai” Dash, who was also 17, cops said.

Laquai was just a block from his high school when his girlfriend got into a fight with a girl from another school on Cauldwell Ave. near E. 158th St. around 4:15 p.m., the teen’s grandmother, Vivian Coward, told the Daily News after the slaying.

As the two girls fought, the other girl’s boyfriend intervened and put Laquai’s girlfriend in a headlock, according to Coward.

Laquai stepped in and confronted the boy, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck as his girlfriend and cousin, who also attends Legacy College Prep Charter High School, watched.

Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police charged Tyrell with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending late Tuesday.