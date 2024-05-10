Teen arrested after false shooting call prompts lockdown at Fowler High, police say

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly making a fake call threatening a shooting at Fowler High School on Thursday, the Fowler Police Department said.

Officials say the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8:30 a.m. regarding a possible shooting at Fowler High School, located at 701 E. Main Street in Fowler.

Officials report that the caller seemed to be playing something on their phone to change their voice.

The Fowler Police Department says the call prompted a lockdown at the school. Upon arrival, officers made contact with what they thought was going to be the place where the shooting was going to take place. They cleared Fowler High School looking for the suspect or any evidence regarding the shooting, but it was determined that some information from the call was false.

Officials say they were told the suspect was on foot, and every school in the area was placed on lockdown. Ultimately, they say they did not find evidence to corroborate the information received from the 911 call.

Officials state they were able to arrest a 17-year-old of Fowler in connection with this investigation. He was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center under suspicion of a fake call (also referred to as a “swatting” call), and criminal threats.

In a statement, the Fowler Police Department says these hoax calls present a real risk to the

community.

Swatting is illegal and advanced technology allows law enforcement to fully investigate these crimes with the intent to prosecute the individuals that make false 9-1-1 calls. Police Chief Michael Reid

The name of the teen responsible for the call has not been publicly released by law enforcement.

