Teen arrested in connection with fatal Inner Harbor shooting, Baltimore Police say

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, police said.

No charges were immediately available in online court records for Dejuan Cole, who police said Tuesday morning had turned himself in Monday. Police said he was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators had identified him as a suspect in the shooting last week that killed Devron Tyner, 17.

Police had said the fatal shooting at the end of spring break on the 200 block of East Pratt Street was an “isolated incident.”

This story might be updated.