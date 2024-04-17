Teen arrested in connection to attempted robbery of Rockford area yogurt shop

A 15-year-old male was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and resisting a peace officer in connection to a robbery at Belvidere business.

About 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Belvidere police officers were dispatched to D.I.Yogurt at 978 Belvidere Road on a report of an armed robbery in progress.

The officers received information that a juvenile entered the business, implied he had a firearm and demanded money. The juvenile left the store and fled the scene eastbound from the business on foot.

Patrol officers responded to the area of the robbery and observed a person matching the suspect’s description and ordered him to stop. The suspect fled from police until he was taken into custody at gun point.

The juvenile is being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Teen arrested after attempted robbery at Rockford area yogurt shop