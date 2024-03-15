Teen arrested, charged after shot fired in High Point Food Lion

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released more information about the response after a teenager fired a gun inside a Triad grocery store.

High Point Police Department says that on Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. they were called to the Food Lion on Westchester Drive about shots being fired in the store.

Officers arrived on the scene within around a minute and determined no one had been injured in this situation.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody not far from the store in possession of a stolen firearm. The suspect was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure and possession of a firearm by a minor.

“The quick response by dozens of officers resulted in securing the scene, determining what happened and making an arrest, all in less than one hour,” the High Point Police Department said in a release.

