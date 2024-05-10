Teen arrested, charged with murder after man's body found near I-27 in north Lubbock

A teen is in police custody, charged with murder connection to the death of the person whose body was found near the roadway early Wednesday along Interstate 27 in north Lubbock.

According to Lubbock police, officers were called to the North Loop and Interstate 27 at 3:25 a.m. on May 8 following an initial report of a hit-and-run with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found Infant of Davila, 32, also known as Adrian Davila dead at the scene. His injuries appeared suspicious, according to police. Further investigation determined the injuries were consistent with a shooting instead of a hit-and-run.

According to the police investigation, it was determined Davila and a 16-year-old were both passengers in a vehicle traveling in the area when they got into a verbal altercation. Police say the juvenile drew a gun and shot Davila. Davila was then pushed out of the vehicle and his body was left in the roadway in the southbound lanes of I-27.

The teen was identified as a suspect following a multi-law enforcement agency investigation. According to LPD, following the identification of the juvenile, it was discovered there was already an outstanding Directive to Apprehend from the 99th District Court for an unrelated case. Investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center located the juvenile in the 1900 block of Avenue L just before 3 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

According to LPD, detectives responded to LCJJC where they added the murder charge to the juvenile’s booking paperwork.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock teen charged with murder in killing of man found on I-27