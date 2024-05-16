Teen arrested, charged after incident at Wichita Catholic high school, DA’s office says

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged after an incident Monday at Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal threat, both felonies, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Dillon said Thursday.

Wichita police were “notified about an incident that occurred at Kapaun Mt. Carmel involving students,” WPD Lt. Aaron Moses said.

The nature of the incident and if the boy was a student at Kapaun are unclear. Wichita police referred any additional questions to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, who said the office could not comment further.

The Eagle reached out to Kapaun for more details about the incident but has not heard back.