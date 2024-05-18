Teen arrested for calling bomb threat on Flagler County school, according to sheriffs

The Flagler County Sheriff’s office made an arrest after investigating a bomb threat made on Buddy Taylor Middle School.

This arrest comes after a chaotic week for Flagler County public schools, during which Buddy Taylor Middle School and others received threatening calls from May 14 to May 17.

The 13-year-old, whom we are not naming due to their minor status, called BTMS around 10:47 a.m., saying, “The school will be blown up at 11.” The school was locked down around 10:48 a.m.

FCSO arrived on the scene and performed a sweep of the building and the school was cleared and resumed normal activities at 11:42, according to deputies.

Through investigative means, FCSO were able to determine the phone call originated in Daytona Beach.

With the assistance of the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Team, the teen was located walking on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach.

The phone that was used to make the phone call was discovered in his possession. The teen had attempted to delete evidence from the phone.

The teen does not attend BTMS, but told detectives that a friend who attends the school dared him to call a bomb threat into the school.

The investigation is continuing on the BTMS student and FCSO encourages this student to tell their parents what they did and turn themselves in.

The teen was arrested for false report concerning a bomb, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Daytona Beach Police took the teen to the Volusia County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

