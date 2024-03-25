Teen arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old was arrested following a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:45 a.m., a 63-year-old Sebring woman was riding a bike heading southbound on Ponce DeLeon Boulevard, just before Sun North Lake Boulevard in Sebring.

Spring Hill motorcyclist dies in Hernando County crash: FHP

The 19-year-old, identified as Tavarrius Hilton, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, following behind the woman when the right front of his vehicle struck the woman.

According to FHP, the woman died at the scene and the teen fled.

The FHP’s Homicide Unit later tracked down the Malibu at a condo in Sebring, where Hilton was found and arrested for leaving the scene involving death.

He was booked into the Highland County Jail.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.