Teen arrested in April homicide in Westwood

A juvenile has been arrested in an April homicide in Westwood.

A 16-year-old male was arrested and accused of murder in the shooting death of My’Kell McCoy, 21, a release from Cincinnati police said.

Cincinnati officers responded to a report of a car crash and a person shot in the 3300 block of Montana Avenue April 21 at around 8 p.m. Officers found McCoy, who had been shot. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel who responded to the call determined he was dead.

The teen was arrested on Thursday by the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen arrested in April shooting in Westwood