Teen arrested after allegedly doing donuts in grass area of Henderson park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager faces several charges after he was accused of doing donuts in the grass area of a Henderson park, according to Henderson police.

On Monday, Henderson police responded to Mission Hills Park near Veterans Memorial Highway and College Drive after a report of a grey Tesla doing donuts in the area of the park, police said.

A video that Henderson police posted Tuesday showed the Tesla doing several donuts before taking off through the parking lot.

Officers later located the vehicle and conducted an investigation into the damage that was done to the grass.

Police arrested 18-year-old Krit Chorazy on charges of destruction of property, failure to comply with local park regulations, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and minor possession of alcohol in public.

Henderson police wanted to remind residents that if they see something to say something.

