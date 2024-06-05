Teen arrested in 2022 shooting death of another teen in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in 2022 that killed a 16-year-old, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, a 16-year-old, was allegedly the person who was driving during a drug deal on Nov. 23, 2022 on Lake Chapman Drive in Brandon, deputies said. It’s unclear if he will be charged as an adult.

The teen’s home was searched on Tuesday, where deputies said they found drugs, guns and money.

The teen was charged with minor in possession of a firearm; grand theft firearm; armed possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver within 1,000 feet of a church; carrying a concealed firearm and murder in the first-degree while engaged in robbery.

Three other teens were previously arrested in connection with the shooting. The 16-year-old is considered the final suspect in the case, deputies said.

