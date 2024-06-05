Teen Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Who Was Hosting Sleepover After Walking Nearly 6 Miles to Victim’s House

Connor Michael Gill was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old who showed up "unannounced" to the victim's sleepover, police say

A Florida teenager has been charged with murder among other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old who was killed during a sleepover he was hosting.

Connor Michael Gill, who turned 15 less than a month ago, was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old boy in the victim's Wildwood, Fla., home during a stabbing attack on Saturday, June 1, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (PEOPLE is not identifying the suspect because of his age.)

Police responded to a report of an attack on Saturday evening when they found Connor and an adult victim with stab wounds, per the statement.

The victims were airlifted to local hospitals and Connor was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. the next morning.

Authorities claim the suspect knew the victim and allegedly showed up “unannounced” at the sleepover, “banged” on the door and stabbed him when Connor opened the door.

“This was no doubt a premeditated and targeted attack,” Pat Breeden of the sheriff’s department said in a follow-up statement on Sunday.

Breeden said the suspect allegedly told authorities that he ordered two weapons online a few days prior to the attack and upon receiving them on Saturday, he “unpacked the weapons, played with them for a little bit” and then walked nearly six miles to Connor’s home.

The suspect “banged on the door, forced his way in, stabbing the two victims before fleeing the residence,” Breeden alleged in his statement.

Police said they located the suspect using a helicopter and that he had the alleged murder weapons on him at the time.

Michael Carr, a family friend who witnessed the attack, alleged to FOX 35, that the suspect “had a mission in his eyes.”

“It was cold. It wasn’t normal for a 16-year-old kid,” Carr said. “He didn't look right.”

The adult victim, a 48-year-old man, survived the attack.

According to Carr, the suspect stabbed the adult, then "turned around walked out the door and said ‘Everyone beware.'"

Carr said Connor was a "cool" kid and a "typical 15-year-old."

"I mean, he liked to have good times and have fun, and he was fun to be around, and he liked video games," Carr told the outlet. "He had goals."

Police did not share a motive behind the killing. Both Connor and the suspect were former students of the same school but were being homeschooled at the time of Connor’s killing, per police.

The suspect has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary, per police. It wasn't immediately clear if he has entered pleas or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621, or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS ( 8477).



