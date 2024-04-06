Teen airlifted to hospital after stabbing, police say

A teen was taken to the hospital following a stabbing Friday night, the Clermont Police Department said.

According to a news release, police officers arrived at 5th Street and Carroll Street for a fight between two groups of juveniles around 9:20 p.m.

They found a teenage girl with a stab wound to her neck.

Police said most of the teens had left the scene before law enforcement arrived, and the 16-year-old’s friends stayed behind.

The girl was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center for her injuries. She is in stable condition and should make a full recovery, police said.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was also a teen who knew the victim.

The Clermont Police Department said this was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the public.

See a map of the location below:

