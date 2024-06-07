Teen accused of shooting OSU wrestler Sammy Sasso in carjacking now charged as an adult

A teenager accused of shooting Sammy Sasso during an August 2023 attempted carjacking is now facing charges as an adult. Sasso, a Ohio State University wrestler, continues to recover from his injuries.

A teenager who is accused of shooting and seriously injuring Ohio State University wrestler Sammy Sasso is now charged as an adult.

A Franklin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Elijah Lee, now 17, on Thursday. Lee had initially been charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court, and the case was transferred to Common Pleas Court with the indictment.

The Dispatch had not previously named Lee because he was charged as a juvenile.

Lee is accused of shooting Sasso, a four-time All-American wrestler at Ohio State, during an Aug. 18, 2023, attempted carjacking.

More on Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso: Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso feels 'lucky' as he recovers from August shooting

According to police and court records, Lee and a then-15-year-old girl approached Sasso's car on the 1300 block of North High Street. Shots were fired, and a bullet lodged near Sasso's spine, resulting in emergency surgery and nearly six weeks of hospitalization.

The Dispatch reported earlier this week that Sasso is continuing to recover but doesn't know if he will ever be able to return to wrestling at the level he was at before the shooting.

Lee is now charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of theft and felonious assault. He remains in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

To be tried as an adult, Lee had several hearings in Juvenile Court where a judge determined there was probable cause that Lee committed the crimes at the heart of his arrest and that any potential court-issued punishments—should he be found guilty—were not adequate at the Juvenile Court level.

Lee's first court date in Franklin County Common Pleas Court has not yet been set.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Teen in Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso shooting case charged as adult