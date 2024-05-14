Teen accused of shooting that injured 10 at Sanford event center could be tried as adult

A teenager arrested in a shooting that hurt 10 people is expected to be tried as an adult.

Investigators shared surveillance video from the Cabana Live after the shooting last month.

People ran for cover as those shots rang out at that venue in Seminole County.

Investigators arrested a 16-year-old shortly after the shooting.

Prosecutors are now working to file adult charges against him.

Investigators are also looking for a second shooter.

