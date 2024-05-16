Teen accused of shooting at Happy Valley gas station in February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager accused of shooting and injuring a 22-year-old at a Happy Valley gas station in February was arrested on Tuesday, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Javier Ceniceros, 19, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, along with other charges. He was booked in the Clackamas County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.

Officials say “Ceniceros attempted to steal a 22-year-old man’s vehicle and shot the victim in the leg in the process.”

Authorities also identified a second suspect, a 17-year-old, and are referring robbery and assault charges to the Clackamas County Juvenile Department.

CCSO is working to identify a third person who was with these suspects.

