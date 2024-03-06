Teen accused of punching deputy during disturbance call

Mar. 6—An 18-year-old faces a felony assault on a peace officer charge after allegedly attacking Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies on a Kalispell area disturbance call over the weekend.

Colton Low is being held in the county jail with bail set at $30,000 following the March 2 confrontation with deputies. He is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison in Flathead County District Court for his arraignment on March 14.

Low came face-to-face with deputies after neighbors of a Cobbler Way apartment told 911 dispatchers they heard screaming and the noise of objects getting thrown at walls, according to court documents.

Arriving deputies found Low after entering the apartment. They told Low he was barred from leaving and needed to sit down, court documents said.

But he allegedly refused, prompting the deputies to pull out restraints. That's when Low swung at the head of one of the deputies, court documents said. At least one punch landed on a deputy's ear, leaving it red and sensitive, court documents alleged.

Assault on a peace officer is punishable by between two and 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

