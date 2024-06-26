Teen accused of planning father’s murder, killing accomplice expected to enter a plea today

A 17-year-old accused of facilitating a plan to kill his father and then murdering his accomplice 3 days later is expected to be in court.

Shane Payne Jr. is charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Payne is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning and enter a plea.

This court date comes about a month after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Payne for the murder of his father and his accomplice following 2 shooting investigations starting in August 2022.

Shane Payne Sr., a father of 6, was shot and killed inside his home. Investigators said 16-year-old Timothy Dixon pulled the trigger on Payne, and days later, Payne Jr. shot and killed Dixon.

Investigators connected the 2 shootings through evidence and witness interviews.

A police report said Dixon and Payne Jr. were former neighbors and close friends. Before the father’s death, the report states that the 2 communicated throughout the day about the murder, and there were 2 phone calls between them. One happened 10 minutes before the murder, and one happened right after.

Action News Jax spoke with the Payne family back in 2022. Payne Sr.’s mother told us that his kids were home at the time of his murder on Sandle Drive.

“They said someone kept throwing rocks at the door. My older grandson answered, went to see what was going on and that’s when the masked man came in the house with a gun towards him and forced his way in,” she explained.

Payne Jr. was already in jail on unrelated charges. Court is expected to start at 9 a.m.

