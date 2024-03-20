Teen accused in Moraine drive-by granted intervention in lieu of conviction

Mar. 20—An 18-year-old man facing charges in conection to a drive-by shooting in Moraine last year was granted intervention in lieu of conviction.

Noah Romero pleaded guilty to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The court determined he was eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction withheld a formal judgment.

Romero will be under the supervision of Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter into a drug rehabilitation program, acccording to court doucments. He was also ordered to have no contact with his codefendants — Christian DeJesus, Michael Guadagno and Jaedon Landis.

Early Sept. 22, a 911 caller reported their house was shot at in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

"Somebody just shot up my house," the caller said.

Multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people in the house, according to Moraine police.

Investigators identified the suspects and vehicle with help from witnesses. All four suspects were arrested by the end of the next day.

DeJesus has an intervention in lieu of conviction report scheduled for April 9 and Landis has a pre-plea sentencing hearing scheduled for March 26.

Guadagno was sentenced to up to five years of probation in February. On March 8 his community control was terminated after it was determined Guadagno was not meeting all the terms of his probation, according to court records.