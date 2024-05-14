Teen accused of leading deputies on pursuit in stolen car, crashing into Victorville home

A teenager crashed a stolen sports car through a residential garage, triggering a gas leak, while fleeing from deputies through Victorville early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began shorty after 1 a.m. when deputies tried to pull over a white 2016 Dodge Charger, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued," department officials said in a written statement.

The young suspect "drove at high rate of speeds down El Evado (Road) and residential areas," the statement said. "The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a garage and a gas meter causing a gas leak."

An allegedly stolen car being driven by a teen crashed through a residential garage in Victorville amid a police pursuit on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The crash took place at Cholame and Cahuenga roads.

Nearby homes were evacuated due to the leak as deputies continued searching for the suspect, who got out of the car and continued to flee on foot, officials said. The teen was ultimately found on the roof of a nearby home and taken into custody.

The car was determined to have been reported stolen in Adelanto.

The teen, whose identity was not released due to age, was booked at a juvenile hall on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy and felony vandalism, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Teen crashes into home following pursuit in stolen car, officials say