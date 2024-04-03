Teen accused of killing, robbing 78-year-old Lyft driver in Dallas held on $5 million bond

A 19-year-old passenger accused of killing and robbing a 78-year-old Lyft driver in Dallas has been arrested and faces a capital murder charge, police said.

Police arrested Maurice Parker on Monday in connection with the death of Mohammad Taghi-Farshi. Parker was already in the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated charge, police said in a news release.

Dallas police officers found the victim, who had been shot to death, shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near a motel in the 9500 block of Forest Lane.

Parker was the last passenger driven by Taghi-Farshi in the ride-share vehicle, and the drop-off location listed for the ride is where the victim’s body was found, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Parker was initially arrested on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to jail records. The suspect had the victim’s wallet on him when he was arrested, and when questioned by investigators, he admitted to shooting Taghi-Farshi, according to the affidavit. Parker also stole the victim’s vehicle and told police where to find it, WFAA reported.

Parker’s bond has been set at $5 million on the capital murder charge, and $1,000 on the weapon charge, jail records show.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Taghi-Farshi’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time,” a Lyft spokesperson told WFAA. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation and have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft community.”