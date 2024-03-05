Teen accused of brawling with brass knuckles takes plea deal

Mar. 5—A 19-year-old charged for attacking a teenager with brass knuckles at a party in September pleaded guilty last month to felony criminal endangerment.

Prosecutors initially brought Daisy Hope Crothers up on an assault with a weapon charge, but amended it after she reached a plea agreement on Feb. 8. She pleaded guilty before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court that same day.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors are expected to recommend Crothers receive a deferred three-year sentence. Wilson set sentencing for April 11.

Authorities began investigating the fight after a parent reported his daughter getting assaulted at the party, according to court documents. Simultaneously, an anonymous caller told investigators about multiple fights at the gathering with some participants wielding brass knuckles and others threatening to fetch guns, court documents said.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office reviewed video of the fight posted online and spotted Crothers allegedly taking a swing at an injured teenager with brass knuckles.

The victim suffered multiple cuts to the face, court documents said.

Another teen caught on camera kicking and hitting the victim earned misdemeanor assault charges in Flathead County Justice Court.

