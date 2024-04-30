Teen, 17, charged as an adult for Edwardsville shooting

Apr. 30—EDWARDSVILLE — Police in Edwardsville charged a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Township as an adult for a shooting that nearly struck a mother and her three children earlier this year.

Jovan Tyree Goodwin, of Wyoming Street, was arraigned by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough for the shooting in the Hilltop Apartment complex on Jan. 24, according to court records.

Court records say Goodwin fired a shot from a 9mm handgun at a man as the round entered an apartment occupied by a woman and her three children.

Police in court records say the round passed through the wall and struck a couch where the woman and a child sat. The spent round was recovered from a wax candle holder, police reported.

Court records say surveillance footage showed Goodwin pulled into the apartment complex in a Volkswagen and motioned for two men to his vehicle.

Goodwin spoke for eight minutes with one of the men who was seated on the passenger seat of the Volkswagen with one leg on the ground.

Surveillance footage showed Goodwin extend his arms with a firearm in his hand and fired a shot aimed at the man but the round passed into the occupied apartment, court records say.

Police said there were children and pedestrians in the parking lot when Goodwin allegedly fired the shot.

Goodwin was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, criminal attempt to commit simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Goodwin was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.