Ted Cruz's 'Come Together' Message After Storm Prompts Scathing Reminder From Critics
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to earn political capital from the cleanup operation for the deadly storm that struck Houston last week.
But the Donald Trump-boosting senator simply received a stark reminder of that time in February 2021 when he ditched his state in the middle of a historic winter storm for the sunnier climes of Cancun.
In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Cruz detailed his visit to the emergency operation center, sit-downs with officials, and conversations with people helping to repair the damage in Houston.
High winds and a tornado killed at least seven people, reported CNN.
On Thursday, Houston was hit by a terrible storm. I've been working with community leaders, firefighters, and police officers to help the city rebuild.
Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.#HoustonStrongpic.twitter.com/FEJOnpaL3o
“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together,” Cruz captioned the clip. But the overwhelming majority of commenters just recalled his infamous trip to Mexico as the record cold hit:
Couldn't catch a flight to Cancun?
“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.”
🤡 pic.twitter.com/2tFwjHOW1N
Why did the flights to Cancun get cancelled?
😂 That last line is classic...
I don't think many Texans have forgotten the 2021 Winter storm disaster, and how you "came together" with them -- from the beaches of Cancun.
Nice try.
How was Cancun? pic.twitter.com/Wfss2mRQjC
Cancun Cruz is trying to clean up his image.
Texans come together…. You head to Cancun
All the way from Cancun?!?!? Your work ethic is admirable.
Aka “I was in Cancun.”
Greetings from Cancun.
Cruz might have been in Cancun when this happened!
Surprised you did not run to Cancun.
Thanks for recording this message from Cancun.
