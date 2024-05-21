Ted Cruz's 'Come Together' Message After Storm Prompts Scathing Reminder From Critics

Lee Moran
·2 min read
100
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to earn political capital from the cleanup operation for the deadly storm that struck Houston last week.

But the Donald Trump-boosting senator simply received a stark reminder of that time in February 2021 when he ditched his state in the middle of a historic winter storm for the sunnier climes of Cancun.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Cruz detailed his visit to the emergency operation center, sit-downs with officials, and conversations with people helping to repair the damage in Houston.

High winds and a tornado killed at least seven people, reported CNN.

“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together,” Cruz captioned the clip. But the overwhelming majority of commenters just recalled his infamous trip to Mexico as the record cold hit:

Related...