Ted Cruz's 'Come Together' Message After Storm Prompts Scathing Reminder From Critics

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to earn political capital from the cleanup operation for the deadly storm that struck Houston last week.

But the Donald Trump-boosting senator simply received a stark reminder of that time in February 2021 when he ditched his state in the middle of a historic winter storm for the sunnier climes of Cancun.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Cruz detailed his visit to the emergency operation center, sit-downs with officials, and conversations with people helping to repair the damage in Houston.

High winds and a tornado killed at least seven people, reported CNN.

On Thursday, Houston was hit by a terrible storm. I've been working with community leaders, firefighters, and police officers to help the city rebuild.



Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.#HoustonStrongpic.twitter.com/FEJOnpaL3o — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2024

“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together,” Cruz captioned the clip. But the overwhelming majority of commenters just recalled his infamous trip to Mexico as the record cold hit:

Couldn't catch a flight to Cancun? — Donatra (@groeblbubble) May 21, 2024

“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.”



🤡 pic.twitter.com/2tFwjHOW1N — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) May 20, 2024

Why did the flights to Cancun get cancelled? — John Temporal Investigations (@johnnyjets1) May 20, 2024

😂 That last line is classic...



I don't think many Texans have forgotten the 2021 Winter storm disaster, and how you "came together" with them -- from the beaches of Cancun.



Nice try. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) May 20, 2024

How was Cancun? pic.twitter.com/Wfss2mRQjC — Just a dad doing and saying dad things (@CgrBkr) May 20, 2024

Cancun Cruz is trying to clean up his image. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) May 20, 2024

Texans come together…. You head to Cancun — Clare Morgan (@Clarling) May 20, 2024

All the way from Cancun?!?!? Your work ethic is admirable. — The Giant Ginger (@GGGiantGinger) May 20, 2024

Aka “I was in Cancun.” — Master_Strix (@MasterStrix) May 20, 2024

Greetings from Cancun. — Robert A. Koch 🚀🎈💥 (@RobertAKoch001) May 20, 2024

Cruz might have been in Cancun when this happened! — anguillaman2 (@anguillaman2) May 20, 2024

Surprised you did not run to Cancun. — Terry🤔🔔🇺🇸🌊🥾⛺️ (@MICHTERRY2) May 20, 2024

Thanks for recording this message from Cancun. — Rene Herrera (@thebigren1) May 20, 2024

