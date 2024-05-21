Ted Cruz Gets Brutally Roasted After Posting About Texas Storm

Senator Ted Cruz posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon touting all his help after a storm hit the Houston area on Thursday. Unfortunately for him, the internet never forgets, and in his case, he doesn’t have the best record on natural disasters.



On Thursday, Houston was hit by a terrible storm. I've been working with community leaders, firefighters, and police officers to help the city rebuild.



Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/FEJOnpaL3o — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2024

In 2021, Cruz dashed off to vacation in Cancun while much of Texas was without electricity after a winter disaster, earning him scorn and mockery from his political colleagues as well as on social media. His post on Monday quickly brought in commentators eager to remind him of his actions.



Twitter screenshot

Twitter screenshot

Some brought up how he’s spent his time touting his podcast (which could get him in campaign finance trouble) and hawking his new book.



Twitter screenshot

The Lose Cruz PAC, which is raising money to oust the Texas senator, also got in on the act.



Twitter screenshot

Cruz is facing a tough reelection campaign against Representative Colin Allred, a former football player, and is looking to shore up any support he can. Cruz has a number of obstacles this time, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential candidacy pulling away votes and dangerously low fundraising numbers.



He should probably be doing things in Congress that would help his popularity, but in true Cruz fashion, he’s trying to make sure airlines don’t have to easily offer refunds and wants to give politicians extra security in airports so they that don’t get bothered if they leave their state in the middle of a disaster.

