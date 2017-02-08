Ted Cruz congratulated a woman on having multiple sclerosis. Seriously.

There are many appropriate responses to when someone is sharing a difficult situation his or her life. To congratulate that person is not one of them.

Sen. Ted Cruz squared off against Sen. Bernie Sanders in a CNN debate over the future of the Affordable Care Act Tuesday night. And, unfortunately, when Cruz was asked a question by an audience member who suffers from multiple sclerosis, he chose the wrong response.

He said, "Congratulations."

Multiple sclerosis patient on Medicaid asks @tedcruz what will happen to her coverage w/repeal.

Cruz: "Congratulations on dealing with MS." pic.twitter.com/13jC26k1tK

— Omar Ghabra (@omarghabra) February 8, 2017

Oh, Ted. That's not what you say.

Cruz brought many cringe-worthy moments to national attention during the course of his failed presidential campaign, such as elbowing his wife in the face and valiantly attempting to kiss his daughter.

He has certainly not changed after the election cycle.

